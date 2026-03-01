ETV Bharat / international

Iran Says Revolutionary Guards 'Struck' Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. ( AP )

Hyderabad: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they have attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf after US and Israeli strikes killed the country's supreme leader.

"The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles," the Guards said in a statement carried by local media, warning that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors".

The Pentagon, however, denied Iran's claim to have struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles in the Gulf. "The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close," US Central Command said on X.

Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is America’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. The ship was named in honour of the nation’s 16th president and is the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear his name.