ETV Bharat / international

Iran Says Cargo Ship Sank After Hitting A Naval Mine

FILE- People at a beach as vessels are anchored in Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: A cargo ship has sunk after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said. It was the first time Iran has reported a ship sinking after hitting a mine during the war.

There were few details, including about the fate of the crew. State television quoted a Guard statement saying the ship was traveling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine Wednesday morning. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the images.

The unidentified ship, which was shown tilted in the water and spewing a thick plume of smoke, was carrying 2,500 containers, the broadcast said.

Iran has repeatedly warned ships from trying to transit through the strait without its approval. The U.S. military has been guiding ships through the strait on a route nearer to Oman's coast.