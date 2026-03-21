Iran Says Airstrike Targets Its Natanz Nuclear Facility
Iran's official news agency, Mizan, said that the airstrike on the Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Tehran: Iran's official news agency Mizan said Saturday's airstrike on the country's Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.
Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images.
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said that “no radiological consequence” was expected from that earlier strike.
The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.
The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report.— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 21, 2026
IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/jDCWYbOwao
UN Atomic agency says no reported increase in radiation levels at Natanz nuclear facility
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a social media post Saturday that Iran has informed it of the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility.
The IAEA said it was looking into the report, adding that “no increase in off-site radiation levels reported.”
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