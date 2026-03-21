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Iran Says Airstrike Targets Its Natanz Nuclear Facility

Iran's official news agency, Mizan, said that the airstrike on the Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.

IRAN NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY
FILE - A view of Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran, on April, 9, 2007. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST

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Tehran: Iran's official news agency Mizan said Saturday's airstrike on the country's Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.

Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said that “no radiological consequence” was expected from that earlier strike.

The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.

UN Atomic agency says no reported increase in radiation levels at Natanz nuclear facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a social media post Saturday that Iran has informed it of the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility.

The IAEA said it was looking into the report, adding that “no increase in off-site radiation levels reported.”

Also Read

  1. Iran's Nuclear Ambassador Alleges That US-Israeli Airstrikes Targeted The Natanz Enrichment Facility
  2. Iran Nuclear Site Suffered 'Recent Damage': UN Atomic Agency Says No Proof Of Weapons Programme
  3. Iran Threatens Tourism Sites And US Sends More Marines To Middle East As Trump Hints At Wind-Down

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IRAN NATANZ
IRAN NATANZ AIRSTRIKE
US ISRAEL IRAN WAR
IRAN WAR
IRAN NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY

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