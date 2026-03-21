ETV Bharat / international

Iran Says Airstrike Targets Its Natanz Nuclear Facility

FILE - A view of Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran, on April, 9, 2007. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran's official news agency Mizan said Saturday's airstrike on the country's Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.

Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said that “no radiological consequence” was expected from that earlier strike.

The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.