ETV Bharat / international

Iran Says 3 Oil Tankers Struck Mines In The Strait Of Hormuz

A bird flies low over the water as cargo ships lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 ( AP )

Tehran: The U.S. military denied Iran's claim on Thursday that it captured an American drone near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also said that three tankers struck mines and caught fire while attempting to exit the strait through an unauthorized route.

Israelis are awaiting final election results as allegations of foreign interference have emerged. And in Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels said a Saudi strike killed 12 people, and another hit a paint factory and could release toxins into the water and soil near the besieged city of Taiz.

Iran said three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire over the past 24 hours while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route, according to the state broadcaster, which cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The report did not identify the tankers or provide details on casualties. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the report. It came as tensions are high in the region over concerns that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.

Iran's navy said the tankers switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings as they attempted to exit through a restricted route. It said the damaged vessels were abandoned off the southern coast of the waterway.

A British military monitor said Thursday that a vessel spotted another vessel on fire while transiting the strait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said it did not know the status of the crew on the burning vessel or how badly it was damaged. It was not immediately clear whether that vessel was one of the three referenced by the Revolutionary Guard.

Israelis await results as Netanyahu amplifies claim election was ‘stolen’

Israelis are awaiting final election results expected to be announced Thursday evening. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his party amplified allegations that the country’s Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election.

Final results are expected to confirm that Netanyahu’s bloc has lost its majority in parliament. It remains unclear who will govern because no party won the 61-seat majority needed to control the Knesset.

Netanyahu has seized on a new request by the country’s elections committee to the Shin Bet intelligence service to investigate alleged election interference by unspecified “foreign entities against the Israeli interest.” The request had no reference to Arab-led parties. But Netanyahu and his Likud party said no party should cooperate with Arab-led ones.

US military denies claim that Iran captured American drone

The U.S. military is denying Iran's claim that it seized control of an American surveillance drone and captured it intact near the Strait of Hormuz