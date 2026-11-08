ETV Bharat / international

Iran Says 2 Tankers Caught Fire In Hormuz After Hitting Mines

A bird flies low over the water as cargo ships lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. ( AP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Tehran: Two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, according to state news agency IRNA. Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Tehran has severely restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic republic.

The United States has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

"Two oil tankers violating regulations -- one in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the strait -- caught fire and are currently engulfed in intense flames after striking naval mines while attempting to cross through unauthorised routes," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said in a statement. "The two tankers had reportedly committed multiple violations, including switching off their navigation and positioning systems, as they attempted to transit through an unauthorised route," the statement added. The Guards did not specify the name or nationality of the tankers.