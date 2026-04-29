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Iran Rial Hits Record Low Against Dollar Amid US Blockade

On the black market, the rial was trading at around 1.80 million rials against the dollar, the Bonbast and AlanChand websites reported.

IRAN RIAL CURRENCY DROPS
FILE - A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026 (AP)
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By AFP

Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tehran: The Iranian rial plummeted to a record low against the dollar on Wednesday, according to currency-tracking websites, as a US naval blockade of the country's ports continued.

On the black market, the rial was trading at around 1.80 million rials against the dollar, the Bonbast and AlanChand websites reported. When the war erupted two months ago, one dollar was traded at about 1.70 million rials.

Iran officially has several fixed exchange rates, but the two websites are generally used as benchmarks for unofficial rates.

TAGGED:

RIAL VS DOLLAR
US BLOCK IRAN PORTS
IRAN WAR
IRAN CURRENCY
IRAN RIAL

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