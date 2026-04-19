ETV Bharat / international

Iran Reports 3,468 Dead In War With US, Israel: Official

Excavators remove rubble from destroyed buildings that were hit by Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, as rescuers search for victims in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon, Saturday, April 18, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran's state-run Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said on Saturday that the war with the United States and Israel had killed more than 3,400 people in the Islamic Republic. The announcement comes in the midst of a two-week ceasefire in the conflict, which erupted in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Foundation head Ahmad Mousavi was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying that 3,468 "martyrs... fell during the recent conflict". A previous toll from the head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation issued on April 12 said 3,375 people in Iran had been killed in the war.