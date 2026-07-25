ETV Bharat / international

Iran Reports No US Strikes Overnight As Tensions Remain High

Members of the People in Solidarity with Palestinians stage a rally denouncing the U.S. attacks on Iran in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( AP )

Cairo: Iran reported no strikes overnight in an apparent break of nearly two weeks of consecutive nights of U.S. attacks, though tension remains high following a recent escalation over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran had a peaceful night," Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour posted on X. The U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, unlike the previous 13 nights, it did not announce new strikes.

Sirens sounded multiple times on Saturday in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu and Jizan provinces, which house crucial oil facilities on the Red Sea, according to the Saudi Civil Defence. It said the alert was for a "potential danger" that was later lifted, without providing further details. Bahrain also sounded missile alerts, but no casualties have been reported.

A tenuous ceasefire that appeared to halt major operations in the conflict that started with American and Israeli attacks on Iran seemed to unravel early July. Iran was accused of striking three ships in the strait. The U.S. responded by striking dozens of targets in Iran, which retaliated by firing at Arab states in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for world energy supplies effectively shut down by Iranian attacks, has been at the center of the conflict. The U.S. military fired Friday on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was trying to breach its renewed blockade of Iran's ports, while Iran targeted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab countries.