ETV Bharat / international

Iran Remains Open To Talks With US Under Pakistan-Brokered Deal, Envoy Says

A man looks out over the water as a small boat passes cargo ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Iran remains open to talks with the U.S. under a Pakistan-brokered interim deal reached in June to end the conflict, Tehran’s ambassador to Islamabad said Saturday, accusing Washington of undermining diplomacy and prolonging the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran recently conveyed through Pakistan that it was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, but accused U.S. President Donald Trump of rejecting the proposal by insisting the blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker the June agreement, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the U.S. naval blockade and begin negotiations toward a broader deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

Moghadam, speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, said that Iranian officials had conveyed their willingness to reopen the strait during visits to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, provided Washington ended its blockade.

Moghadam also said that Tehran would study the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement that includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey before deciding whether to support it, describing it as a potential instrument for unity. “We will study the Mecca Agreement, and if it is good, we will support it,” he said.