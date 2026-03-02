ETV Bharat / international

Iran Releases Footage Of Its Attack Drone Arsenal

Fars News reported that these UAVs and drones were used to hit US bases in the region, though it is unclear whether the arsenal was actually used in retaliation for the joint US-Israeli strikes.

While it can't be confirmed from the video, the drones appear to be Shahed-136 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The Shahed-136 is a one-way attack UAV, nicknamed Kamikaze Drones or Suicide Drones because they are essentially guided missiles that are launched onto pre-designated targets.

Hyderabad: Iran's Fars News Agency released a video showcasing attack drone arsenal on Monday. In what appears to be video shot in an undisclosed underground location, hundreds of attack drones can be seen parked, ready to be used. The footage reveals several rows of the drones in tunnels with walls adorned with Iranian flags. The video also shows vehicle mounted rocket launchers.

The Shahed-136 drones have reportedly been used in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, by the Russians.

While the exact cost of the drones has not been released to the public, international think tanks and munitions watch platforms claim that the estimated cost is between $20,000 and $40,000. The low-unit cost of these drones makes it advantageous against air-defence systems like Israel's Iron Dome. In contrast, each use of the Iron Dome system to defend against UAVs like this one, costs around $100,000 to $150,000, making the drones cost effective.

The overall weight of the UAV is 200 kilograms and it is capable of carrying a 50-90 kilogram warhead. It's operational range is around 2500 kilometres and can fly at a maximum speed of about 180 kilometres per hour. These drones are launched by a rocket-assisted take-off mechanism.

The video released by Fars News Agency also shows the drones and their launchers in action, showing the drones being launched towards their targets. It also has footage of some hitting their targets and exploding. Then in the end, the video says, "Wait again for the sound of the death knel" (sic), in English, along with two lines in Hebrew and in Farsi, presumably with the same meaning.