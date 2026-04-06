ETV Bharat / international

Iran Rejects Latest Ceasefire Proposal As Trump Deadline Approaches

Pedestrians look at a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh, with the mosque visible in the background, which officials at the site say was hit by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes Tuesday, in Zanjan, Iran, Saturday, April 4, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran on Monday rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war, as U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum loomed within hours. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran had conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.

"We won't merely accept a ceasefire," Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again."

Trump wants Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and bridges attacked. Ferdousi Pour said Iranian and Omani officials were working on a mechanism for administrating the shipping chokepoint.

The rejection came as Israel struck a key petrochemical plant in the massive South Pars natural gas field and killed two paramilitary Revolutionary Guard commanders.

The gas field attack aimed at eliminating a major source of revenue for Iran, Israel said. The field is critical to electricity production, but the strike appeared to be separate from Trump's threats to target power plants and bridges if Tehran doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic by Monday night Washington time.

Iran's grip on the strait has caused oil prices to surge and shaken the world economy.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz called the plant Iran's largest petrochemical facility. The gas field shared with Qatar is the world's largest. Iranian state media blamed the U.S. and Israel for the attack.

The White House did not immediately comment, though Trump was set to speak to journalists Monday afternoon in his first public appearance since Wednesday. He had been relatively quiet during the rescue of downed U.S. aviators in Iran.

After Israel's attack on South Pars in March, Trump said Israel would not attack it again but warned that if Iran continued striking Qatar's energy infrastructure, the United States would "massively blow up" the field.

Israel threatens Iranian officials as mediators try to buy time

Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators have sent Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff a proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the strait, two Mideast officials told The Associated Press. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei earlier told journalists that messages were being exchanged with mediators but "negotiations are entirely incompatible with ultimatums, crimes and threats of war crimes."

In Islamabad, two senior officials said Pakistan's ceasefire efforts are at an advanced stage but "several spoilers and detractors" are trying to sow confusion. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.

Meanwhile, explosions boomed in Tehran and low-flying jets could be heard for hours.

Among those killed was the head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, according to Iranian state media and Israel's defense minister. Israel said it also killed the leader of the Revolutionary Guard's undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force, Asghar Bakeri.

Israel's defense minister vowed to keep targeting top-ranking officials. "We will continue to hunt them down one by one," Katz said.

Israel's military later said it struck three Tehran airports overnight — Bahram, Mehrabad and Azmayesh — hitting dozens of helicopters and aircraft it said belonged to the Iranian Air Force.

A Tehran resident said "constantly there is the sound of bombs, air defenses, drones," speaking on condition of anonymity for her safety. At least one recent attack hit near her home, waking her, she said.

Separately, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia activated air defenses to intercept Iranian missiles and drones. Tehran has kept up pressure on Gulf neighbors, which has included strikes against infrastructure like oil fields. In Israel, Iranian missiles hit the northern city of Haifa, where four people from one family were found dead in the rubble of a residential building.