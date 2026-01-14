ETV Bharat / international

Iran Protests: US Issues Fresh Alert For Its Citizens, Lists Borders Currently Open And The Routes To Avoid

Iranian protesters participate in a demonstration in front of the US Consulate in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government. ( AP )

New Delhi: With protests turning violent across Iran, the United States has issued a fresh security alert asking its citizens to leave the country immediately and make their own plans to exit without depending on US government help. In its latest advisory, the US Virtual Embassy Iran shared specific border routes that are currently open for exit by land and has also listed out dangerous border roads to avoid.

"US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Turkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so," the Embassy said on Wednesday (January 14).

The US advisory stated that protests across Iran could escalate and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Many airlines have also limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service, it said.

In view of the tense situation, the US advised its citizens to leave Iran by land, especially through Turkiye or Armenia, and also shared which borders are open as of Tuesday (January 13).

Borders Currently Open:

Turkiye (Turkey): Three land border crossings with Iran including Gurbulak/Bazargan, Kapıkoy/Razi and Esendere/Serow remain open as of Tuesday, January 13. US-Iranian dual nationals who plan to enter Turkiye on Iranian or Turkish passports do not require advance approval. However, US citizens entering with their US passports and those who lack a valid travel document should email the US Embassy in Ankara with their name, date of birth, passport details, border crossing point and a photo of the passport page.

Armenia: The Agarak/Norduz land border is open. US citizens can enter Armenia with a valid US passport and stay up to 180 days without a visa. Those needing help should contact the US Embassy in Yerevan with passport and travel details.

Turkmenistan: Land borders are open, but US citizens need special permission from the Turkmenistan government before reaching the border. This approval must be arranged through the US Embassy in Ashgabat, the advisory stated.