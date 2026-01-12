ETV Bharat / international

Iran Protests | Iran's Indian Envoy Dismisses 'Arrest' Of Indian Nationals As Fake News

FIle - President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday, on Dec. 15, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A top diplomat from Iran has put a lid on social media campaigns claiming that the Islamic Republic has busted a purported cell comprising six Indian nationals involved in riots and destruction.

Iran's ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali in a post on his social media handle has cautioned social media users against amplifying or sharing such posts without verifying it.

Urging people to be cautious when searching for and consuming information online, in a post on X, he wrote, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments, is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources.(sic)"

The quoted screenshot of the post is from a now withheld account(Shadowfox_11) in India. It -- "Iranian police have arrested a cell comprising 10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices. Authorities claim, they were the main perpetrators behind riots and destruction in Abada Khuzestan.(sic)" Along with this, the handle posted a 34 second video, claiming to confessions from the arrested foreign nationals.

In a latest post, Iran's Diplomatic Mission, announced that their country will mourn the deaths of its citizens in a three day period.

"Following the martyrdom of dozens of Iranians, including security personnel, in recent riots, the Iranian government has declared three days of national mourning," it declared.