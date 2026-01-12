Iran Protests | Iran's Indian Envoy Dismisses 'Arrest' Of Indian Nationals As Fake News
Iran's ambassador to India scotched claims of the Islamic Republic arresting six Indian nationals in connection with the stoking of violence amid ongoing economic protests.
New Delhi: A top diplomat from Iran has put a lid on social media campaigns claiming that the Islamic Republic has busted a purported cell comprising six Indian nationals involved in riots and destruction.
Iran's ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali in a post on his social media handle has cautioned social media users against amplifying or sharing such posts without verifying it.
Urging people to be cautious when searching for and consuming information online, in a post on X, he wrote, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments, is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources.(sic)"
The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran’s developments, is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources. pic.twitter.com/mZpxZVYBXR— Iran Ambassador Mohammad Fathali (@IranAmbIndia) January 11, 2026
The quoted screenshot of the post is from a now withheld account(Shadowfox_11) in India. It -- "Iranian police have arrested a cell comprising 10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices. Authorities claim, they were the main perpetrators behind riots and destruction in Abada Khuzestan.(sic)" Along with this, the handle posted a 34 second video, claiming to confessions from the arrested foreign nationals.
In a latest post, Iran's Diplomatic Mission, announced that their country will mourn the deaths of its citizens in a three day period.
"Following the martyrdom of dozens of Iranians, including security personnel, in recent riots, the Iranian government has declared three days of national mourning," it declared.
Available information from the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) showed at least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,681 individuals arrested. Protesters have taken to the streets across multiple provinces over the past 15 days against the soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over misgovernance.
More than 544 people killed, 10,681 arrested, and protests recorded in 585 locations across all 31 provinces as Iran’s nationwide protests enter day 15.— HRANA English (@HRANA_English) January 11, 2026
Check out HRANA’s full report:https://t.co/hWBlLjbxmo pic.twitter.com/f0GRspEW6n
The HRANA data from Sunday showed protests were recorded at 585 locations, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces.
HRANA is registered in the United States of America as a non-profit. It said it had received a fresh wave of data and visual documentation from across Iran in the past 24 hours. Internet shutdown--now in place since the thirteenth day of protests--has severely hampered independent verification and information flow, the agency said.
In addition to confirmed deaths, 579 other reported fatalities remain under investigation, the report said.
US President Donald Trump, in an AP report, said Iran has proposed negotiations after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic as an ongoing crackdown on demonstrators has led to hundreds of deaths.
According to Trump, his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Tehran, but cautioned that he may have to act first as reports mount of increasing deaths and the government continues to arrest protesters.
“The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate,” AP quoted Trump telling reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night local time.
Iran did not acknowledge Trump’s comments immediately. It has previously warned the US military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America uses force to protect demonstrators, it said.
