ETV Bharat / international

Iran President Says Some Countries 'Have Begun Mediation Efforts' To End War

Tehran: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that some countries had begun mediation efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel, but said any talks should address those who started the war.

"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity and sovereignty," said Pezeshkian in a post on X.