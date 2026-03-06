Iran President Says Some Countries 'Have Begun Mediation Efforts' To End War
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that we are committed to lasting peace, yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity and sovereignty
By AFP
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Tehran: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that some countries had begun mediation efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel, but said any talks should address those who started the war.
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity and sovereignty," said Pezeshkian in a post on X.
"Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict."
