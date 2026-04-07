'Ready To Give My Life For Iran': President Pezeshkian Says 14 Million Have Volunteered To 'Sacrifice' Their Lives
President Pezeshkian commented just ahead of Trump’s deadline to bomb power stations and bridges in Iran if it doesn’t loosen its chokehold on Hormuz.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Facing a looming US deadline, Iran’s president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war if there is a ground invasion by the United States and Israel.
President Masoud Pezeshkian made the comment on X just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s deadline to bomb power stations and bridges in Iran if it doesn’t loosen its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
The figure is double the other figures mentioned by state media in the past about volunteers the government had been soliciting by text messages and media as the war went on.
بیش از ۱۴ میلیون ایرانی غیور تا این لحظه اعلام آمادگی کردهاند جان خود را برای دفاع از ایران فدا کنند. من نیز جانفدای ایران بودهام، هستم و خواهم بود.#جان_فدا— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 7, 2026
Iran is home to 90 million people. Many remain angry at the government over its bloody crackdown on nationwide demonstrations, and the 14 million figure likely is aimed at trying to dissuade the promised American bombing campaign.
“More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in the (self-sacrificing) campaign,” Pezeshkian wrote. “I, too, have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran,” he added.
Trump said Monday he is “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8 p.m. EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
State media and text message campaigns have urged people to volunteer. According to Iranian state television, the government has also called on retired soldiers to express their interest in fighting, while the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force has begun accepting children as young as 12 into its ranks. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for instance, called for a 20-million Basij force. (With AP Inputs)
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