ETV Bharat / international

'Ready To Give My Life For Iran': President Pezeshkian Says 14 Million Have Volunteered To 'Sacrifice' Their Lives

FILE- Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian ( AFP )

Facing a looming US deadline, Iran’s president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war if there is a ground invasion by the United States and Israel. President Masoud Pezeshkian made the comment on X just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s deadline to bomb power stations and bridges in Iran if it doesn’t loosen its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. The figure is double the other figures mentioned by state media in the past about volunteers the government had been soliciting by text messages and media as the war went on.