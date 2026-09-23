ETV Bharat / international

Iran's President In Wartime Address At UN: We Have Been 'Victims Of Terrorism'

United Nations: Iran's president said Wednesday that his people have been 'victims of terrorism' by the United States, delivering a rare wartime speech at U.N. General Assembly a day after President Donald Trump said he could "annihilate" the Islamic republic. President Masoud Pezeshkian held up photos of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the more than 150 school children killed on the first days of the war.

"We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists," Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. "Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us."

He added of the United States: "Yes they did hit us, but we did not bend the knee."

Arriving in New York under heavy security and scrutiny, Pezeshkian — who, within Iran's political landscape, is considered a moderate politician — will address world leaders a day after U.S. President Donald Trump used the same stage to suggest he may "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.

Hours later, Trump told reporters that his chief envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met for about three hours with the Iranian officials on the sidelines of the annual gathering. But he offered few details about how the discussions transpired or the substance of the exchange.

"It was a very good meeting," Trump said. The president later added that the Iranian officials were "not the highest level, but it's something." Also on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump is open to meeting with Pezeshkian while he's in New York.

But Tehran downplayed Tuesday's unscheduled exchange, which were the first indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials since a June ceasefire unraveled. Esmail Baghaei, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, maintained the country's negotiating position in talks with U.S. officials, demanding that Washington end its blockade of Iranian ports and release frozen Iranian assets,