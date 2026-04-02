ETV Bharat / international

World Stands At Crossroads, Confrontation 'More Costly And Futile': Iran President In Open Letter To Americans

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an open letter addressed to the people of the United States, urging them to question their government's role in the ongoing conflict in the region and calling for a shift from confrontation to dialogue possibilities.

He categorically stated that Iranian people harbour no enmity towards the American people, and accused the US administration of fighting Iran as a "proxy for Israel".

In the letter, President Pezeshkian elaborated on Iran's positions regarding the ongoing war with the United States and Israel said it has "never chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination" in its modern history. He said despite pressure and repeated interventions, the country has never initiated a war and has only repelled those who have attacked it.

"Even after enduring occupation, invasion, and sustained pressure from global powers—and despite possessing military superiority over many of its neighbors—Iran has never initiated a war. Yet it has resolutely and bravely repelled those who have attacked it," the Iranian President said.

In his message, Pezeshkian stressed that Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe or neighboring countries. "Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the people they govern. This is a deeply rooted principle in Iranian culture and collective consciousness—not a temporary political stance," he said.

The letter also referred to the presence of US forces and military bases around Iran, calling it a "threatening" situation. He said, "What Iran has done—and continues to do—is a measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression."