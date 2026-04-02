World Stands At Crossroads, Confrontation 'More Costly And Futile': Iran President In Open Letter To Americans
The choice between confrontation and engagement is both real and consequential; and its outcome will shape the future for generations to come, said President Pezeshkian.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:25 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 8:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an open letter addressed to the people of the United States, urging them to question their government's role in the ongoing conflict in the region and calling for a shift from confrontation to dialogue possibilities.
He categorically stated that Iranian people harbour no enmity towards the American people, and accused the US administration of fighting Iran as a "proxy for Israel".
In the letter, President Pezeshkian elaborated on Iran's positions regarding the ongoing war with the United States and Israel said it has "never chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination" in its modern history. He said despite pressure and repeated interventions, the country has never initiated a war and has only repelled those who have attacked it.
"Even after enduring occupation, invasion, and sustained pressure from global powers—and despite possessing military superiority over many of its neighbors—Iran has never initiated a war. Yet it has resolutely and bravely repelled those who have attacked it," the Iranian President said.
To the people of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/3uAL4FZgY7— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 1, 2026
In his message, Pezeshkian stressed that Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe or neighboring countries. "Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the people they govern. This is a deeply rooted principle in Iranian culture and collective consciousness—not a temporary political stance," he said.
The letter also referred to the presence of US forces and military bases around Iran, calling it a "threatening" situation. He said, "What Iran has done—and continues to do—is a measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression."
Raising concerns over the current situation, the Iranian President asked, "Exactly which of the American people's interests are truly being served by this war?" He also questioned whether there was "any objective threat" from Iran and criticised the "destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities" and harm to civilians.
"Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior? Does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country 'back to the stone ages' serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing?" he asked.
He also questioned whether Washington entered the war "as a proxy for Israel, influenced and manipulated by that regime". "Is 'America First' truly among the priorities of the US government today?" Pezeshkian asked.
Referring to past developments, the President said Iran pursued negotiations, reached an agreement, and fulfilled all its commitments. "The decision to withdraw from that agreement, escalate toward confrontation, and launch two acts of aggression in the midst of negotiations were destructive choices made by the US government that served the delusions of a foreign aggressor," the letter mentioned.
The Iran President said "the world stands at a crossroads", warning that continuing along the path of confrontation will be "more costly and futile than ever before". He said the choice between confrontation and engagement is both real and consequential; and its outcome will shape the future for generations to come.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump Trump on Thursday morning (IST) claimed that the core objective of the war is "nearing completion".
Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump provided an update on the month-long "Operation Epic Fury," which he said was launched against the "world's number one state sponsor of terror". He asserted that over these past four weeks, the US armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield.
The US President maintained that Iran's maritime and aerial capabilities have been systematically dismantled. "Iran's navy is gone, their air force is in ruins, its leaders, most of them terrorists, are now dead," Trump stated, adding that the country's broader military infrastructure has been severely diminished.
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