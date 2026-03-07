ETV Bharat / international

Iran's President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors As Missiles And Drones Still Pound Their Cities

Dubai: Iran's president apologized Saturday for attacks on regional countries even as its missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states, suggesting Tehran's political leadership could not exercise full command over the Islamic Republic's armed forces as an intense campaign of U.S.-Israeli airstrikes rocked the nation, marking one week of the war.

The message from President Masoud Pezeshkian, one member of a tripartite leadership council overseeing Iran since a Feb. 28 airstrike starting the war killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, again underlined the limited powers being exercised by the theocracy's leaders over its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard, which controls the ballistic missiles targeting Israel and others, answered only to Khamenei and appears to be picking its own targets as the conflict widens.

Pezeshkian's message, seemingly filmed in a hurry without professional broadcast equipment, appeared aimed at assuaging growing Gulf Arab anger over the attacks. But Pezeshkian suggested an order to stop attacks came Friday, hours before a wave of attacks disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport, targeting a major Saudi oil facility and sending people fleeing for cover multiple times in Bahrain.

But Pezeshkian kept up his criticism of the United States, particularly of President Donald Trump's repeated demand Iran unconditionally surrender to America.

“That's a dream that they should take to their grave," he said.

Miscommunication among Iran’s ranks

Pezeshkian’s statement Saturday said the country’s three-man leadership council had been in touch with the armed forces over the attacks.

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf,” the president said. “From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

US says more intense bombing lies ahead

There was no foreseeable end to the fighting. Trump's administration approved a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump said he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender” and U.S. officials warned of a forthcoming bombing campaign they said would be the most intense yet in the weeklong conflict.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a television interview on Friday that the “biggest bombing campaign” of the war was still to come.

Iran's U.N. ambassador said the country would “take all necessary measures” to defend itself. Associated Press video showed explosions flashing and smoke rising over western Tehran as Israel said it had begun a broad wave of strikes.

The U.S. and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting its military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program. The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the U.S. has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran’s government or elevate new leadership from within.

The fighting has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.

Iran strikes Gulf States as fighting spreads

In a sign of the widening nature of the conflict, sirens sounded early Saturday in Bahrain as Iranian attacks targeted the island kingdom. And Saudi Arabia said it destroyed drones headed toward its vast Shaybah oil field and shot down a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces.

In Dubai, several blasts were heard Saturday morning and the government said it had activated air defenses. Passengers waiting for flights out at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, found themselves ushered down into train tunnels at the sprawling airfield after the alert sounded.

Later that morning, long-haul carrier Emirates said that ”all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice."

Shortly after, the decision was reversed and the Emirates said the airline would resume operations. The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead. Authorities have not explained if there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the world’s busiest for international travel.