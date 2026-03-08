ETV Bharat / international

Iran Prepares To Name New Supreme Leader As Fuel Dumps Burn

A thick plume of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil storage facility late Saturday lingers in the sky over Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Tehran: Iran was preparing to reveal its new supreme leader on Sunday, after US-Israeli air strikes destroyed fuel dumps and triggered fires that choked much of Tehran in a thick blanket of smoke.

The clerical body tasked with choosing a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- killed just over a week ago in the strikes that triggered the war in the Middle East -- has reached a decision, but not yet named the new leader.

"The vote to appoint the leader has taken place and the leader has been chosen," said Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of the Assembly of Experts, as quoted by Iran's Mehr news agency.

Alamolhoda said the secretariat of the body would announce the name later. Other assembly members confirmed a decision was made, with one suggesting the son of the late leader would take the post.

Israel, meanwhile, issued a stark warning that its forces would not hesitate to target the new chief and members of the Assembly of Experts that met to confirm him.

Its reach was underlined by two new operations overnight -- strikes against fuel dumps in and around Tehran, and an attack on a hotel in the heart of Lebanon's capital Beirut that targeted suspected Iranian commanders.

As the war extended into its ninth day, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had enough supplies to continue their aerial drone and missile war over the Middle East for up to six months.

Advanced missiles

US President Donald Trump again refused to rule out sending American ground troops into Iran, but continued to insist that the war was all but won despite the ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes.

Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said Iran had so far used only first- and second-generation missiles, but would use "advanced and less-used long-range missiles" in the coming days.

Saudi Arabia intercepted a wave of drones headed for targets including the diplomatic quarter in its capital Riyadh, Kuwait said an attack hit fuel tanks at its international airport and Bahrain reported a water desalination plant had been damaged.

Warplanes hit five oil facilities in overnight strikes in and around the Iranian capital, killing four people, the CEO of the national oil products distribution firm told state television.

Tehran's governor told the IRNA news agency that fuel distribution had been "temporarily interrupted" in the capital while repairs were carried out.