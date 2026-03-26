Iran Plans Hormuz Transit Fees, Tightens Control With 'De Facto Toll Booth' As Oil Prices Surge
Iran plans to impose transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting control, raising global tensions and oil prices.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Tehran: Iran’s parliament is working on a bill to formalise the fees it is reportedly charging on some ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, quoted lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that “parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran’s sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees.”
“This is entirely natural, just as goods pay transit fees when passing through other corridors, the Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor,” he reportedly said. “We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees.”
The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, is considered an international waterway open to all shipping. Imposing fees would end that and likely be strongly opposed by the Gulf Arab states, the United States and others.
Iran Seen As Operating Strait of Hormuz as ‘de facto toll booth’
With its stranglehold on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open ocean, Iran has been blocking ships connected to supporting the U.S. and Israeli war effort, but letting through a trickle of others with a "de facto ‘toll booth’ regime,” Lloyd’s List Intelligence said in a new analysis.
The shipping intelligence firm described vessels having to provide manifests, crew details and their destination to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for sanctions screening, cargo alignment checks that currently prioritise oil over all other commodities, and for what is described as ‘geopolitical vetting,’” Lloyd’s List said.
“While not all ships are paying a direct toll, at least two vessels have, and the payment is settled in yuan,” Lloyd’s List said, referring to China’s national currency.
Iran has not directly explained the process for ships to go through the strait, though a Foreign Ministry spokesman appeared to acknowledge Tehran was receiving payments for some ships in an interview this week.
Iran's grip on the strait and relentless attacks on Gulf regional energy infrastructure have sent oil prices skyrocketing and raised concerns of a global energy crisis. Brent crude, the international standard, traded at US$104 early Thursday, up more than 40% from the day the war started.
“To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for the world's economies,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters in Canberra, after meeting with his Australian counterpart in the capital.
Emirati oil executive calls Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz ‘economic terrorism’
The comment by Sultan al-Jaber, who leads the massive state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., signalled the hardening rhetoric of the United Arab Emirates as the war nears its one-month mark.
“Weaponising the Strait of Hormuz is not an act of aggression against one nation,” al-Jaber said in a speech for an event hosted by the Middle East Institute in Washington.
“It is economic terrorism against every consumer, every family that depends on affordable energy and food. When Iran holds Hormuz hostage, every nation pays the ransom, at the gas pump, at the grocery store and at the pharmacy. No country can be allowed to destabilise the global economy in this way. Not now. Not ever.”