ETV Bharat / international

Iran Plans Hormuz Transit Fees, Tightens Control With 'De Facto Toll Booth' As Oil Prices Surge

Cargo ships sail in the Arabian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz in United Arab Emirates ( AP )

Tehran: Iran’s parliament is working on a bill to formalise the fees it is reportedly charging on some ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, quoted lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that “parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran’s sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees.”

“This is entirely natural, just as goods pay transit fees when passing through other corridors, the Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor,” he reportedly said. “We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees.”

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, is considered an international waterway open to all shipping. Imposing fees would end that and likely be strongly opposed by the Gulf Arab states, the United States and others.

An infographic on Strait of Hormuz (ETV Bharat)

Iran Seen As Operating Strait of Hormuz as ‘de facto toll booth’

With its stranglehold on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open ocean, Iran has been blocking ships connected to supporting the U.S. and Israeli war effort, but letting through a trickle of others with a "de facto ‘toll booth’ regime,” Lloyd’s List Intelligence said in a new analysis.

The shipping intelligence firm described vessels having to provide manifests, crew details and their destination to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for sanctions screening, cargo alignment checks that currently prioritise oil over all other commodities, and for what is described as ‘geopolitical vetting,’” Lloyd’s List said.