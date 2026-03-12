ETV Bharat / international

Iran Parliament Speaker Says Persian Gulf Will ‘Run With The Blood Of Invaders’

Smoke rises after an explosion at the airport in Irbil, Iraq, late Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: Iran’s Parliament speaker said Thursday that any invasion of Iran’s islands will “make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s comments, which again escalate the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing Iran war.

Iran holds three islands it took from the United Arab Emirates before its formation in 1971.