Iran Parliament Speaker Says Persian Gulf Will ‘Run With The Blood Of Invaders’
There has also been speculation that the United States could target Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s main oil terminal.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Dubai: Iran’s Parliament speaker said Thursday that any invasion of Iran’s islands will “make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s comments, which again escalate the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing Iran war.
Iran holds three islands it took from the United Arab Emirates before its formation in 1971.
Homeland or Death!— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 12, 2026
“Homeland or Death!” Qalibaf wrote on X. “Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint. We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders. The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”