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Iran Parliament Approves Mehrdad Akhlaghi As Country's New Defence Minister

FILE - A Hezbollah supporter waves an Iranian flag during a protest against the continued ban on flights between Iran and Lebanon in the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Tehran: Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country's new defence minister, replacing his predecessor who was killed on the first day of the war with the United States.

"Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) today gave a vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defence and armed forces logistics," state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial US-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.

According to the government website, Akhlaghi "was elected to the post with 237 votes in favour", out of a total of 277 votes cast. The veteran defence official replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack on a leadership compound on February 28, alongside former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders. "If I receive parliament's vote of confidence, responsibility for the Ministry of Defence will fall to me at a sensitive juncture," Akhlaghi said before the vote, according to the ISNA news agency.