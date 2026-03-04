Iran’s Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Issues Most Intense Threat Yet
The guard says it is prepared for the “complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure.
Workers remove the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP)
Published : March 4, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Tehran: The guard says it is prepared for the “complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure.” The statement came via Iranian state television.
“The continued mischief and deception by the United States in the region will come at the cost of the complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure,” it says.
It alleges, without offering evidence, that the U.S. military was using “civilian facilities ... as cover.”
