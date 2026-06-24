ETV Bharat / international

Iran, Oman To Study Charging Service Costs For Hormuz: Joint Statement

The Cyprus-flagged container vessel MSC Aquarius VII is docked along a pier at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 19, 2026. ( AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Muscat: Iran and Oman will study the costs to be charged for services provided in administering the Strait of Hormuz, the two countries said Tuesday, insisting they held sovereignty over the waterway. Tehran has repeatedly said it plans to charge what it calls maritime service fees for crossing the strait, as opposed to tolls, a plan fiercely opposed by the United States. In a joint statement on Tuesday, Iran and Oman emphasised their "sovereign rights over their territorial waters", but Muscat's foreign minister said on X that both sides were committed to "toll-free safe passage". They "agreed to maintain their dialogue on this issue through a joint working group between the two foreign ministries", the statement said. The working group was aimed at reaching "agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards", they said.