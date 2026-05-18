ETV Bharat / international

Iran Officially Announces New Body To Manage Strait Of Hormuz: Top Security Council

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. ( AFP )

Tehran: Iran's top security body announced on Monday the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively closed and wants to charge ships to traverse.

On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) saying it would provide "real‑time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments." The account of the Revolutionary Guards navy shared the same post.

It was not immediately clear what the new body would do but earlier this month Iranian English-speaking broadcaster Press TV said it constituted a "system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz" and that ships passing through the strait were sent "regulations" from the email info@pgsa.ir.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.