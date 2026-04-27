ETV Bharat / international

Iran Offers New 3-Stage Proposal To US To End War, Reopen Strait Of Hormuz: Report

In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, Tehran has reportedly submitted a new three-stage proposal to Washington through intermediaries.

The Iranian offer outlines a framework to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war," signalling a potential breakthrough in the protracted conflict, according to a report by Al Mayadeen.

The three-stage proposal outlines an initial phase focused on ending US-Israeli aggression and securing guarantees that fighting will not resume against Iran and Lebanon. During this stage, Iran would not discuss any other issues, the report said. The plan envisions coordination with Oman.

If agreement is reached on the first phase, discussions would move to a second stage centred on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The plan envisions coordination with Oman to establish a new legal framework governing the strategic waterway, according to the Al Mayadeen report.

The third phase, it said, would address Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran would only be prepared to discuss after agreements are reached on the first two phases.

The development comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Moscow, leading a diplomatic delegation, after he visited Oman and Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump recently remarked that Tehran could "call" Washington should it wish to negotiate, while maintaining his firm stance that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.