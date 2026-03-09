ETV Bharat / international

Ayatollah Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader

This handout picture taken in Tehran on October 3, 2024, and provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader, shows Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, 2026 in a US-Israeli military strike. ( AFP )

Tehran: Iran's ruling clerics on Sunday appointed the slain leader's son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, defying threats from the United States and Israel to oppose him.

Nine days after US-Israeli strikes killed the elder Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunged the Middle East into war, the clerical government's Assembly of Experts convened to choose their next leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, "is appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts", the clerical body said in a statement.

It said that the clerical body "did not hesitate for a minute" in choosing a new leader, despite "the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime".

US President Donald Trump has previously dismissed the younger Khamenei as a "lightweight", and insisted again on Sunday that he should have a say in the new leader's appointment.

"If he doesn't get approval from us he's not going to last long," he told ABC News before the announcement was made. But Tehran's top diplomat said Sunday that the decision was Iran's alone, adding it would "allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs".

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press", Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi went on to demand Trump "apologise to people of the region" for starting the war.

The younger Khamenei is regarded as a conservative figure, notably because of his ties with the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the Islamic republic's military.

Israel's military had previously warned any successor that "we will not hesitate to target you".

- Air 'unbreathable' -

Overnight, Israel struck five oil facilities in and around Tehran, killing at least four people and sparking blazes that left the skies filled with acrid smoke.

Tehran's governor told the IRNA news agency that fuel distribution had been "temporarily interrupted" in the capital.

A dark haze hung over the city of 10 million people, blocking out the sun, and the smell of burning fuel lingered in the air.

Authorities warned the fumes could be toxic and urged citizens to stay indoors, but many windows were blown out by the force of the blasts.

"The blaze has been burning for more than 12 hours, the air has become unbreathable. I can't even go out to do the daily shopping," said one 35-year-old from Tehran.

"At first, I supported this war. After Khamenei's death, I celebrated with my friends: we drank wine and we danced.