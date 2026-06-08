ETV Bharat / international

Iran Military Announces Halt To Operation Against Israel

Tehran: Iran's military command on Monday announced it was halting its operation against Israel after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April.

Iran had delivered a "painful response" to Israel and "accordingly, the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced", the Khatam al-Anbiya command said in a statement carried by state television.