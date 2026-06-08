Iran Military Announces Halt To Operation Against Israel
The joint command said that further acts of aggression, including in southern Lebanon, would then be met with much more severe measures than before
By AFP
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Tehran: Iran's military command on Monday announced it was halting its operation against Israel after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April.
Iran had delivered a "painful response" to Israel and "accordingly, the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced", the Khatam al-Anbiya command said in a statement carried by state television.
"However, it is emphasised that should acts of aggression and hostility continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow," it added.
Also Read
Israel And Iran Trade Strikes, Threatening To Drag Region Back To War