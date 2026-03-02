ETV Bharat / international

Iran Media Reporting That Wife Of Khamenei Died

Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been in a coma since Saturday’s strikes on her husband's office

Debris is seen in a room of Gandhi Hospital, which was damaged when a strike hit a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Iranian media said Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on Monday. She had been in a coma since Saturday’s strikes on her husband’s office.

Khojasteh, 78, was the only wife of Ali Khamenei. They married in 1964.

Separately, an Iranian human rights activists’ group cited an education ministry spokesperson as saying that 171 students were killed across Iran in the past 48 hours.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, the ministry spokesperson said the deadliest strike hit the Shajareh Tayebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, where 168 students died and 95 were injured. Additional casualties included two students in Tehran and a 9‑year‑old child in Abyek, Qazvin, while three others were injured in separate incidents in two districts of Tehran.

