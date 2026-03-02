ETV Bharat / international

Iran Media Reporting That Wife Of Khamenei Died

Debris is seen in a room of Gandhi Hospital, which was damaged when a strike hit a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Iranian media said Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on Monday. She had been in a coma since Saturday’s strikes on her husband’s office. Khojasteh, 78, was the only wife of Ali Khamenei. They married in 1964.