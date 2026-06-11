ETV Bharat / international

Iran Maritime Body Says Hormuz Completely Closed 'Until Further Notice'

The applicants who have been granted a transit permit are asked to be patient and wait for instructions from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority

IRAN HORMUZ CLOSE
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tehran: Iran's new body overseeing the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday confirmed a complete closure order for the strategic waterway until further notice, after the Revolutionary Guards announced the move overnight.

"Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces in the region and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a post on X.

"Applicants who have been granted a transit permit are asked to be patient and wait for instructions from the PGSA."

Also Read

  1. Another Indian Ship Struck In Gulf? India 'Closely Monitoring' Incident Involving Vessel Off Oman Port
  2. 3 Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Oil Tanker Off Oman

TAGGED:

HORMUZ
PERSIAN GULF STRAIT AUTHORITY
IRAN WAR
IRAN HORMUZ CLOSE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.