Iran-Linked Hackers Take Aim At US And Other Targets, Raising Risk Of Cyberattacks During War

Washington: Pro-Iranian hackers are targeting sites in the Middle East and starting to stretch into the United States during the war, raising the risk of American defense contractors, power stations and water plants being swept into a wave of digital chaos that could expand if Tehran's allies join the fray.

Hackers supporting Iran claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack Wednesday against U.S. medical device company Stryker. Since the war began Feb. 28, they also have tried to penetrate cameras in Middle Eastern countries to improve Iran's missile targeting. They have targeted data centers in the region, as well as industrial facilities in Israel, a school in Saudi Arabia and an airport in Kuwait.

Iran has invested heavily in its offensive cyber capabilities while cultivating ties to hacking groups. In recent years, groups working for Tehran have infiltrated the email system of President Donald Trump's campaign, targeted U.S. water plants and tried to breach the networks used by the military and defense contractors.

The goal is to wear down the American war effort, drive up the costs of energy, strain cyber resources and cause as much pain as possible for American companies that depend on the defense industry. “Something is going to happen because the gloves are off," said Kevin Mandia, founder of the cybersecurity companies Mandiant and Armadin.

Who is being targeted

Pro-Iranian, pro-Palestinian hackers claimed credit for disrupting systems at Stryker, a Michigan-based medical technology company. A group known as Handala said the attack was in retaliation for suspected U.S. strikes that killed Iranian schoolchildren. Like other ideologically motivated hackers, profit is not Handala’s goal, according to Ismael Valenzuela, vice president of threat intelligence at the cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf.

“What distinguishes this group is its clear focus on data destruction rather than financial extortion,” he said in an email. Polish authorities are investigating a recent cyberattack — on a nuclear research facility — that may have ties to Iran, though they acknowledge that another group could be behind the attack and using the Iran war to mask its identity.

Going forward, U.S. defense contractors, government vendors and businesses that work with Israel are likely targets, as is critical infrastructure such as hospitals, ports, water plants, power stations and railways. Pro-Iranian hackers openly discuss their plans in Telegram and other online message boards.

“The datacenters need to be taken out,” wrote one user, as uncovered by researchers at U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group. “They host the brains of USAs military communication and targeting systems.”

Cyber operations also gather intelligence — for example, Iran's effort to hack into cameras in neighboring countries to aid its missile targeting. Infiltrating U.S. networks, meanwhile, would offer view into military planning or supply chains.

Going after easy targets

The strikes on Iran's military as well as internet outages may have limited Iran's cyberattacks in the short term. But experts say Iranian hackers and their allies will aim for quick victories by targeting the weakest links in American cybersecurity.

Often, local water plants or health care facilities lack the funds and know-how to install the latest software patches or take other security steps. That has made them a favorite target, both because of the relative ease of penetrating them and because of the panic these disruptions can cause.