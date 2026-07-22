ETV Bharat / international

Iran Launches Missiles At Jordan

Shiite muslim pilgrims hold a flag bearing the portrait of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they march to the shrine city of Karbala ahead of commemorations for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein. ( AFP )

Dubai: Missile alert sirens sounded Wednesday in Jordan's port city of Aqaba as attacks across the Middle East overshadowed diplomatic efforts in Pakistan to salvage an interim ceasefire deal that has collapsed.

Jordan's military said it intercepted four missiles in the Iranian attack, while two others fell in "uninhabited areas." Plumes of smoke could be seen overhead in Aqaba in videos filmed by people in the nearby Israeli city of Eilat.

The U.S. military said earlier Wednesday that it had completed an 11th night of strikes on Iran. Iranian air defenses activated near the capital, Tehran, and Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that explosions rocked Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchistan provinces. The U.S. said its targets included aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

That came after Iran attacked a tanker in the strait Tuesday, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. Iran also kept up attacks against U.S. allies in the region. Iran also launched attacks against Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.