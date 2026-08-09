Iran Issues New Demands For Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Expects US To 'Correct Its Behaviour'
The latest preconditions came as transit through Hormuz has dropped significantly, with Iran targeting ships it accuses of skirting its preferred route through Iranian waters.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Iran issued dramatic new demands around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, including compensation for war damages and 'unconditional' release of frozen assets.
While issuing new demands that could shake up talks on a deal to manage the waterway, Iran's politburo-like body known as the Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz will not open until the United States “corrects its behaviour".
Iran's state broadcaster published the statement by the council’s secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is also a commander in the powerful Revolutionary Guard.
The United States must never threaten Iran again, the statement said, and must permanently end the war with Iran and its armed allies in the region. The US must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw its military from the area. It must “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen assets.
The US, which has wanted an acceptable deal first on the strait before ending the blockade, had no immediate comment.
According to the interim deal signed in June, a schedule to end sanctions and plan on compensation would be part of the final deal, and negotiations would address frozen assets. Iran has said it was close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the strait, which runs between the two countries.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier Saturday said they were close to reaching an agreement on navigation. But the waterway’s reopening is contingent on other conditions, he said in remarks shared on social media, and blamed the situation on what he called the US violation of the interim deal.
Oman, a mediator Gulf Arab country which has said relatively little on the talks, said in a statement that discussions were ongoing “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” and condemned attacks on ships on the strait.
New Conditions Override June Interim Deal
Under the June memorandum, sanctions relief and frozen asset releases were strictly tied to a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment. Iran is now demanding their immediate release purely as a condition for opening the strait.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi clarified that the US must pay compensation specifically for "violating" Article Five of the June accord. Iran claims the US undermined its authority by providing military escorts for commercial vessels.
Repeated attacks
The latest preconditions came as transit through Hormuz has dropped significantly, with Iran targeting ships it accuses of skirting its preferred route through Iranian waters.
The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry on Saturday condemned what it called a "hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties".
Later on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a ship was hit by a projectile off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was extinguished but no casualties. It was unclear whether they were referring to the same ship.
On Friday, ADNOC had put out a statement saying that since the start of the war, 15 of its vessels had been attacked in Hormuz, "including three vessels this week alone". Oman's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned "repeated attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz", without naming Iran.
It also said that "ongoing negotiations regarding navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are proceeding in a positive and constructive atmosphere", and urged against any actions that might jeopardise the progress.
The previous Iran-US deal -- meant to serve as a jumping-off point for negotiations on a permanent settlement -- had said Iran and Oman would hash out future arrangements for the strait in discussion with other Gulf countries and "in line with the applicable international law".
Security agreement
Turkey's foreign minister said Saturday he expected Egypt to join a joint defence agreement between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan designed to stabilize the region, calling the country a "natural partner on all issues".
"I believe that at the next stage Egypt will also be among us in the alliance. We already act toward one another as if we were alliance members," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview.
A drone struck US assets at an Egyptian port on the Mediterranean last month, marking the first drone attack on Egyptian territory since the outbreak of the Iran war. Fidan said the agreement does not target a specific country.
"There is no common threat that we have put in writing," he said, according to the news agency. Pakistan's foreign ministry said Friday the pact meant an attack on any member would be regarded as an attack on all, adding it was "intended to strengthen collective deterrence". (With agency inputs)
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