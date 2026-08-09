ETV Bharat / international

Iran Issues New Demands For Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Expects US To 'Correct Its Behaviour'

A billboard depicting a fallen Statue of Liberty and crowds carrying Iranian and Shiite flags overlooks Revolution Square as traffic drives by in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Iran issued dramatic new demands around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, including compensation for war damages and 'unconditional' release of frozen assets.

While issuing new demands that could shake up talks on a deal to manage the waterway, Iran's politburo-like body known as the Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz will not open until the United States “corrects its behaviour".

Iran's state broadcaster published the statement by the council’s secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is also a commander in the powerful Revolutionary Guard.

Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. (AP)

The United States must never threaten Iran again, the statement said, and must permanently end the war with Iran and its armed allies in the region. The US must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw its military from the area. It must “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen assets.

The US, which has wanted an acceptable deal first on the strait before ending the blockade, had no immediate comment.

According to the interim deal signed in June, a schedule to end sanctions and plan on compensation would be part of the final deal, and negotiations would address frozen assets. Iran has said it was close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the strait, which runs between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier Saturday said they were close to reaching an agreement on navigation. But the waterway’s reopening is contingent on other conditions, he said in remarks shared on social media, and blamed the situation on what he called the US violation of the interim deal.

Oman, a mediator Gulf Arab country which has said relatively little on the talks, said in a statement that discussions were ongoing “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” and condemned attacks on ships on the strait.

New Conditions Override June Interim Deal

Under the June memorandum, sanctions relief and frozen asset releases were strictly tied to a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment. Iran is now demanding their immediate release purely as a condition for opening the strait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi clarified that the US must pay compensation specifically for "violating" Article Five of the June accord. Iran claims the US undermined its authority by providing military escorts for commercial vessels.