ETV Bharat / international

'Iran Has proven In Last 48 hours It Is A danger To Civilization And The Free World': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the two southern Israeli towns, which were targeted by Iran. ( X@netanyahu )

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US and Israel would continue to take action against Tehran as he visited the two southern Israeli towns, which were targeted by Iran, leaving over 100 injured. The Iranian missiles struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and Arad on Sunday. He underlined that the four events in the last 48 hours have demonstrated Iran's position as an enemy of civilization and the free world, posing a direct threat to the free world. The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilisation and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the US will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime." "If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is considered a danger to civilisation and a threat to the entire world, the events of the last 48 hours have provided it. They launched terror attacks targeting civilians, including children. There is a children's nursery nearby and an old people’s home as well. Civilians and families were targeted, and they often use cluster bombs, which are banned under international law," Netanyahu said while speaking to local media reporters at the Dimona site.