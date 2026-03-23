'Iran Has proven In Last 48 hours It Is A danger To Civilization And The Free World': Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that any damage caused by the Iranian missile strike at Arad and Dimona will be restored and rebuilt.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:24 AM IST|
Updated : March 23, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US and Israel would continue to take action against Tehran as he visited the two southern Israeli towns, which were targeted by Iran, leaving over 100 injured.
The Iranian missiles struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and Arad on Sunday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the site of the missile hit in Dimona:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 22, 2026
“If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is the enemy of civilization, and the enemy and the danger to the entire world. You got it in the last 48 hours. https://t.co/IZoJ1snuSw pic.twitter.com/dziq31IGBH
He underlined that the four events in the last 48 hours have demonstrated Iran's position as an enemy of civilization and the free world, posing a direct threat to the free world.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilisation and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the US will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime."
הגעתי היום לזירות בערד ובדימונה – את מה שנפגע אנחנו נשקם ונבנה ובגדול. אני מבקש מכם, אחיי ואחיותיי, אזרחי ישראל: הישמעו להנחיות פיקוד העורף והיכנסו למרחבים המוגנים בעת ההתרעה. בעזרת השם, נשמור כולנו על נפשותינו.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 22, 2026
צילום: אבי אוחיון, לע״מ pic.twitter.com/7SWt7ryQY8
"If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is considered a danger to civilisation and a threat to the entire world, the events of the last 48 hours have provided it. They launched terror attacks targeting civilians, including children. There is a children's nursery nearby and an old people’s home as well. Civilians and families were targeted, and they often use cluster bombs, which are banned under international law," Netanyahu said while speaking to local media reporters at the Dimona site.
Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilization and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the U.S. will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime. pic.twitter.com/8cMJaNiQ5a— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 22, 2026
"The second thing that they did was that they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy places. They sent ballistic missiles that could have destroyed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Western Wall. The three holiest sites to the three monotheistic religions, they don't care. They're firing on everything. The third thing they did was they fired an intercontinental ballistic missile 4,000 kilometres right into Diego Garcia, the American-British base," he said.
The Israeli Prime Minister accused Iran of trying to blackmail the world by shutting the Strait of Hormuz and called on the global leaders to unite and act "for the security of the entire world."
"And I ask the leaders of the world, the leaders of the free world, the leaders of the moderate states, what more are you waiting for?," Netanyahu asked.
He further said that Israel and the United States are fighting a broader global battle. "Where are you? And it's time to heed President Trump's call, his leadership and his vision, not merely for our sake, but for your sake," Netanyahu added.
He assured that any damage caused by the Iranian missile strike at Arad and Dimona will be restored and rebuilt.
In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "I arrived today at the arenas in Arad and Dimona – whatever was damaged, we will restore and rebuild, and on a grand scale."
"I ask of you, my brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel: heed the instructions of the Home Front Command and enter the protected spaces upon the alert. With God's help, we will all safeguard our lives," he added.
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