'A World First': US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Hit By Suspected Iranian Fire, Makes Emergency Landing
According to the Congressional Research Service, the stubby-nosed aircraft with stealth coatings costs up to $77 million a piece.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A US F-35 stealth warplane, considered one of the most valuable US aircraft and the backbone of the US' fifth-generation warfighting capabilities, made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East after it was hit by suspected Iranian fire, US media reported on Thursday.
Iran, on the other hand, claimed to have become the first nation in the world to strike US F-35 Lightning 2. "Footage of an F-35 being targeted by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense. A world first; now registered in Iran’s name," said Consulate General of I.R. Iran in Mumbai, sharing a footage on X.
Without confirming media reports, Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, "The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition."
"This incident is under investigation," Hawkins added. The United States has lost multiple aircraft during the conflict -- including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq -- but none that are known to have been hit by Iranian fire.
According to CNN, the F-35 jet is believed to have been struck by Iranian fire. Iran's state television, citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, also claimed that its air defence system had severely damaged an F-35. The stubby-nosed aircraft with stealth coatings costs up to $77 million a piece, according to the Congressional Research Service.
The United States and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran following a major buildup of US military forces -- including F-35s -- in the region. Thirteen US service members have been killed since the start of the operation on February 28: six in the KC-135 crash and seven in Iranian attacks early in the war.
Around 200 US military personnel have also been wounded in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the war, most of whom have already returned to duty, according to the US military. (With Agency Inputs)
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