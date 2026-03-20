ETV Bharat / international

'A World First': US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Hit By Suspected Iranian Fire, Makes Emergency Landing

New Delhi: A US F-35 stealth warplane, considered one of the most valuable US aircraft and the backbone of the US' fifth-generation warfighting capabilities, made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East after it was hit by suspected Iranian fire, US media reported on Thursday.

Iran, on the other hand, claimed to have become the first nation in the world to strike US F-35 Lightning 2. "Footage of an F-35 being targeted by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense. A world first; now registered in Iran’s name," said Consulate General of I.R. Iran in Mumbai, sharing a footage on X.

Without confirming media reports, Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, "The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition."

"This incident is under investigation," Hawkins added. The United States has lost multiple aircraft during the conflict -- including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq -- but none that are known to have been hit by Iranian fire.