Israeli Army Vows To Strike Iran's Railways, Tells Civilians To Avoid Trains
Iran has shut off access to the internet for weeks, making it difficult for the average Iranians to see these warnings.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The Israeli military on Tuesday warned Iranians to avoid the country's trains for the next 12 hours, vowing strikes on railway tracks.
In a post on their Farsi X handle, the Israeli military warned Iranians to avoid taking trains until at least 9 p.m. local time. Iran has shut off access to the internet for weeks, making it difficult for the average Iranians to see these warnings. However, Farsi-language satellite news networks abroad report them, allowing the information to make its way back into the Islamic Republic.
‼️ هشدار فوری به استفادهکنندگان و مسافران قطارها در کشور ایران.— ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) April 7, 2026
⭕️ شهروندان گرامی، به منظور امنیت شما، خواهشمندیم از این لحظه تا ساعت ۲۱:۰۰ به وقت ایران، از استفاده و سفر با قطار در سراسر ایران خودداری نمایید.
⭕️ حضور شما در قطارها و در مجاورت خطوط راهآهن جانتان را به خطر می… pic.twitter.com/Fm3BAAEFra
“Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” the warning posted on X read.
The development follows Iran's rejection of a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war. US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer with an expanded threat of strikes against the Islamic Republic to include all power plants and bridges.
Trump said Monday he is “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8 p.m. EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Mahdi Mohammadi, Advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, on Tuesday said that it is Trump who has about 20 hours to surrender or his allies return to the Stone Age.
In a post on X, he wrote," Iran has clearly and overtly won the war and will only accept an ending that consolidates its gains and creates a new security regime in the region. The true state of affairs is this: it is Trump who has about 20 hours to either surrender to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age. We will not back down!"
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