ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Army Vows To Strike Iran's Railways, Tells Civilians To Avoid Trains

New Delhi: The Israeli military on Tuesday warned Iranians to avoid the country's trains for the next 12 hours, vowing strikes on railway tracks.

In a post on their Farsi X handle, the Israeli military warned Iranians to avoid taking trains until at least 9 p.m. local time. Iran has shut off access to the internet for weeks, making it difficult for the average Iranians to see these warnings. However, Farsi-language satellite news networks abroad report them, allowing the information to make its way back into the Islamic Republic.

“Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” the warning posted on X read.