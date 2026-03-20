ETV Bharat / international

'Targeting Ships In International Waters Unacceptable': India Flags Concerns As IMO Condemns Hormuz Attacks

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, India has raised serious concerns over the safety of seafarers and recent attacks on commercial ships in the international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz, calling such actions "unacceptable".

Addressing the 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held on Thursday in London, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswamy underlined India's commitment to the safety of all seafarers, freedom of navigation, maritime security and securing trade and energy supply chains. The Indian envoy said, "India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians."

Condoling the loss of innocent lives, including three Indian seafarers, he reiterated India's call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable.

India also highlighted its role in supporting seafarers during the crisis, including setting up a 24x7 helpline and coordinating rescue efforts through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region, set up by the Indian Navy.

"Targeting of commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure is unacceptable. Such attacks have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries, and heightened risks, including to seafarers. India is among the top three seafarer-supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of all seafarers," Doraiswamy said.

"We reiterate that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crews, and impeding safe and free navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. The exercise of navigational rights and freedom by merchant and commercial vessels in accordance with international law must be respected," he added.

The IMO Council has condemned Iran's threats and attacks against merchant ships and urged international coordination to safeguard civilian shipping in the Gulf region.

On Thursday, the 36th extraordinary session of the IMO Council adopted a decision to encourage the establishment of a framework such as a maritime safety corridor to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant vessels from high-risk and affected areas to safer locations voluntarily.