ETV Bharat / international

'Unjustifiable Attacks': G7 Condemns Iran’s Attacks On Gulf Nations; Calls For Immediate, Unconditional Halt

People look at residential buildings heavily damaged by an Iranian missile strike in Arad, southern Israel, Sunday, March 22, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Sunday strongly condemned the Iranian strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure in the Middle East and called for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by Iran.

In a joint statement, G7 foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States -- along with the High Representative of the European Union voiced "support" for regional partners facing what it termed "unjustifiable attacks."

"We condemn in the strongest terms the regime’s reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq, in line with UNSC Resolution 2817," it said.

The G7 nations warned that Iran’s actions not only endanger the targeted countries but also pose a broader threat to regional and global security.

"The Iranian regime’s unjustifiable attacks against these states also threaten regional and global security. We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the statement read.

The group also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of critical maritime routes and global supply chains, particularly in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.