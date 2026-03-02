ETV Bharat / international

Trump Vows To Avenge US Military Deaths, Tells Iranians To Rise Up, 'America Is With You'

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed that Operation Epic Fury, one of the "most overwhelming military offensive" against Iran, would "continue at full force until all of the objectives are achieved.

The US and Israel pounded targets across Iran on Sunday, dropping massive bombs on its ballistic missile sites and wiping out warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at Israel and at US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the Saudi capital and the global business hub of Dubai.

In a video posted on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump vows to avenge the deaths of three US troops in a war he launched on Iran as he acknowledges more casualties were likely. (TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP)

Trump further vowed to avenge the deaths of three US troops in a war he launched against Iran, as he acknowledged more casualties were likely. "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," Trump said in a video address published on his Truth Social platform, responding to news of the casualties.

Three American service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded during the US attacks on Iran, the military announced Sunday, marking the first American casualties in a major offensive that Trump said could likely lead to more losses in the coming weeks.

"America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilisation," the US president said.

The President also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems. "I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"We are going after the rest -- They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters," he said.