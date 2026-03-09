ETV Bharat / international

Iran-Israel Conflict: CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams Till March 16 In Middle East

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed the class 12 board exams till March 16 in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said. The fresh dates were not immediately announced.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East -- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the board has decided to postpone (class) 12 exams scheduled from March 12 to 16," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 14, he said. Previously, the CBSE had postponed the exams for March 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in the region.