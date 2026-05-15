ETV Bharat / international

Iran Is Finished, Should Make Deal To End War: Trump After Talks With Xi Jinping

Beijing: US President Donald Trump said Iran is "finished" and must either negotiate a deal to end the ongoing conflict or face destruction. "Deal or annihilation for Iran," Trump stated during an interview with Fox News on the final day of his three-day trip to China. He emphasised that the US cannot “let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

"They're finished now; they can make a deal, or they will be annihilated," Trump said after in-depth discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on various issues, including Iran. Trump was scheduled for one more meeting with Xi on Friday, followed by lunch before returning home, concluding his visit to China.

During the interview, Trump noted, “President Xi would like to see a deal between the US and Iran.” He added that Xi offered assistance, saying, 'If I could be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help.' Trump expressed his belief that China also does not want Iran to possess nuclear weapons.

Additionally, Trump mentioned that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, informed him that the US could decisively neutralise Kharg Island in Iran in just “four or five minutes.”

When pressed about China's support for Iran, Trump stated that the topic was discussed with Xi, who assured him that China "is not going to give military equipment" to Iran. China currently purchases 90 per cent of Iranian oil and maintains a strategic partnership with Tehran, including close military ties.

Trump described Xi as a “warm person” who is “all business.” He expressed his appreciation for this, saying, “I like that – that’s a good thing. No games.”

He defended his positive remarks about his relationship with Xi, stating that he often faces criticism for praising certain leaders, but he respects Xi as a leader for China, a nation with nearly 1.5 billion people.