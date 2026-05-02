ETV Bharat / international

Hormuz Waters To Be A 'Source Of Security, Prosperity': Iran's IRGC Announces New Maritime Measures

Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced "new rules" governing waters near its southern coastline, saying it intends to strengthen control over key maritime routes in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

In a statement released by the IRGC Navy command, the force said it would exert "control over nearly 2,000 km (1,243 miles) of Iran's coastline" stretching across the Arabian Gulf and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said the measures are aimed at turning the waters into "a source of pride and power for the dear people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region".

According to Press TV, the statement came a day after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued the directive, asserting that foreigners with "ominous" plots targeting the Persian Gulf had no place in the region "except at the bottom of its waters".

On April 13, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran following the failure of the Islamabad Talks to end the war.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei referred to US military bases in the West Asia region as a "paper tiger", questioning their ability to ensure even their own security amid the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.