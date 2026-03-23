ETV Bharat / international

Iran Issues Indirect Threat As Media List Key Facilities Including UAE Nuclear Plant

This image is posted by Iran Fars News Agency shows the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ( X@FarsNews_Agency )

New Delhi: Iran warned Monday it will strike electrical plants across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to bomb power stations in the Islamic Republic.

Trump’s self-declared 48-hour deadline expires just before midnight GMT Tuesday, further raising the stakes of the ongoing war with Iran that has disrupted global energy supplies, sending natural gas and gasoline prices soaring.

The threat by Tehran puts at risk both electrical supplies and water in the Gulf Arab states, particularly as the desert nations commingle their power stations with desalination plants crucial for supplying drinking water.

After Iran threatened power plants across the Mideast, news outlets published a list of such facilities, including the United Arab Emirates’ nuclear power plant. The report by the semiofficial Fars news agency, close to its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, appeared to be an indirect threat to the sites, including desalination plants in the Middle East.

The news agency has reported that the list of 11 key facilities for electricity and desalination production in the Gulf states and Jordan. The sites are crucial for meeting the essential needs of the region's population and industries.