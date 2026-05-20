ETV Bharat / international

Iran Guards Say Allowed 26 Ships To Transit Hormuz Since Tuesday

Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy on Wednesday said they allowed over 25 vessels including oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. Iran has largely blocked shipping through the strait, a vital global energy conduit, since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28.

Iran, which has been under a US naval blockade since April 13 despite a ceasefire, has insisted that ships transiting through the waterway must obtain permissions from the Iranian armed forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels -- including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels -- transited the Strait of Hormuz," said the Guards' navy in a post on X.