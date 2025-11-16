ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Foreign Minister Says The Nation Is No Longer Enriching Uranium At Any Site In The Country

Tehran: Iran’s foreign minister on Sunday said that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country. Answering a question from an Associated Press journalist visiting Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered the most direct response yet from the Iranian government regarding its nuclear program following Israel and the United States' bombing its enrichment sites in June.

“There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring” of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said. “There is no enrichment right now because our facilities — our enrichment facilities — have been attacked.”

Asked what it would take for Iran to continue negotiations with the U.S. and others, Araghchi said that Iran's message on its nuclear program remains "clear.”

“Iran’s right for enrichment, for peaceful use of nuclear technology, including enrichment, is undeniable," the foreign minister continued. “We have this right and we continue to exercise that and we hope that the international community, including the United States, recognize our rights and understand that this is an inalienable right of Iran and we would never give up our rights.”

Iran’s government issued a three-day visa for the AP reporter to attend a summit alongside other journalists from major British outlets and other media.