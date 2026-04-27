ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi Calls His Islamabad Visit 'Successful'

Moscow: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his trip to Islamabad was “very productive” and involved “good consultations" with Pakistan's top leadership on negotiations between Iran and the US to end the war. During his visit, Araghchi discussed with Pakistani leaders "in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on", referring to the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

These remarks were made by Araghchi upon his arrival in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Monday morning.

"We held good consultations with our friends in Pakistan. The trip was successful. We assessed the outcome of our recent meetings and discussed in what direction and under what conditions talks can move on,” Araghchi said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The talks that Iran and Pakistan held in Islamabad last week were "successful", Araghchi said upon arrival. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian president was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister.

He described the trip to Pakistan as a good opportunity to review developments related to the US-Israeli war against Iran, expressing confidence that “these consultations and coordination between the two countries will be highly significant,” according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Araghchi, who arrived in Russia from Pakistan, said the trip was "very productive” and “good consultations” were held with Pakistani officials on negotiations between Iran and the United States to end the war, the report in IRNA said.