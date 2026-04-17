ETV Bharat / international

Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open, Says Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi; Trump Says Thank You

Hyderabad: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, in a post on 'X', stated, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran".

Araghchi's announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.