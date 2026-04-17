Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open, Says Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi; Trump Says Thank You
Araghchi said that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open
Published : April 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, in a post on 'X', stated, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran".
Araghchi's announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026
Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump shared a post on the Truth Social platform and welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz will be open to shipping for the duration of a ceasefire.
"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" Trump said.
More details to follow.....