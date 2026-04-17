ETV Bharat / international

Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open, Says Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi; Trump Says Thank You

Araghchi said that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open

Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (File/AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST

|

Updated : April 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, in a post on 'X', stated, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran".

Araghchi's announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump shared a post on the Truth Social platform and welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz will be open to shipping for the duration of a ceasefire.

"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" Trump said.

More details to follow.....

Last Updated : April 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

TAGGED:

IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER ARAGHCHI
LEBANON CEASEFIRE
IRAN WAR
STRAIT OF HORMUZ OPEN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.