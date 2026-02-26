ETV Bharat / international

Iran FM Urges PM Modi To Raise Palestinian Issue During Israel Visit, Reaffirms Strong Ties With India

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza and urged India to raise the issue of Palestinian rights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Israel. PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Israel.

Araghchi alleged that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to "genocide" and said Tehran does not consider it appropriate to engage with what he termed a "genocidal regime."

He expressed hope that while in Israel, PM Modi would also address the question of Palestinians and their right to self-determination.

In an interview with India Today, Araghchi said, "Unfortunate, Israel is the one who has destroyed the whole of Gaza. Seventy-five thousand people are killed, and this is not a claim; this is a fact, confirmed by almost all international organisations that are dealing with the question of Gaza. Seventy thousand people. It is a genocide. So obviously, we don't see it as appropriate to deal with a genocidal regime. It is up to our friends in India to decide for themselves, but I hope that while Prime Minister Modi is there, he can also address the question of Palestinians and their right to self-determination."