ETV Bharat / international

'Only Negotiations': Iran Tells US There Is No Military Solution To Their Conflict

Iranian army cadets sing the national anthem during the opening ceremony of one of the military training centers for volunteers being set up throughout squares in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Iran told the United States on Sunday that dialogue and diplomacy based on "justice and fairness", and not military confrontation, could resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while addressing a gathering of foreign ambassadors, said only negotiations could end the conflict, but warned that if US continued with military confrontation, Tehran's response would respond strongly.

"If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force," he said, according to news agency AFP.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (AFP)

"There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions," he continued, adding that "only negotiations based on justice and fairness" could end the conflict.

The remarks come as the talks on ending the war are apparently at an impasse. Washington in recent weeks has dialled back military operations in favour of economic pressure against Iran as a campaign of heavy bombardment failed to bring a decisive close to the war launched by the US and Israel in late February.

US and Iran agreed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at providing a framework for a permanent resolution, but the deal collapsed, largely due to disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Gulf oil and gas where a UK maritime agency reported on Sunday another tanker struck by an unknown projectile.

Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Gulf oil and gas. (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The two sides agreed a memorandum of understanding in June that spelled out a framework for a permanent resolution, but Iranian attacks on vessels in the Hormuz prompted a return to US military operations.

Iran has sought to impose its control over the vital shipping lane since the start of the war, striking vessels that attempt to transit without its authorisation.