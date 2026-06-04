ETV Bharat / international

Iran FM Says 'No Tangible Progress' In Talks But Trump Says Deal Close

A photograph shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the Burj al-Chamali area near the southern city of Tyre, on June 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Kuwait City: Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that "no tangible progress" has been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war as fresh US and Iranian strikes strained a fragile ceasefire.

Kuwaiti officials said the renewed hostilities included an Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal at Kuwait international airport that killed one person and wounded 63.

In contrast with the downbeat Iranian remarks, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism again, telling reporters at the White House "it could happen...over the weekend."

"I hear the negotiation itself is going very well actually," Trump said of the latest bid to end the US-Israeli war in the Middle East, which began February 28.

However, US lawmakers dealt a political blow to the Republican president Wednesday when the House of Representatives passed a resolution directing withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war.

The resolution, adopted with four Republican members joining the Democrats, was largely symbolic, as the US president can veto the measure if it gains Senate approval.

"This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it’s time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran,” Democrats posted on X.

At a congressional hearing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles were at the center of discussions with Tehran.

Washington insists Tehran must turn over its near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, agree to curb its nuclear activities and re-open the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas, for any peace agreement to take hold.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said lines of communication with the United States were still open but warned that any Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut as part of its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the conflict.

"Communications with the Americans have not been cut off, and messages have been exchanged regarding the need to stop aggression against Beirut, but no tangible progress has been made in the negotiation process," the Tasnim news agency quoted Araghchi as telling Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV.

"Any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and will lead to a full-scale resumption of the war," he said. "Our armed forces are ready to strike Israel if it attacks Beirut."

'Playing with fire'

Kuwait's military condemned the drone strike on the airport as an act of "criminal Iranian aggression." India's foreign ministry said the one fatality was an Indian national.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied attacking the airport and said it was "an error in the American Patriot systems, which landed on the terminal after failing to intercept Iranian missiles."